Watch now: Police respond to East William Street in Decatur Sunday

DECATUR — Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.

As an ambulance and several police vehicles stood by, officers talked to the man and convinced him to come outside.

"He surrendered peacefully and was involuntarily admitted to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

Copeland said the man had "access to firearms" during the incident but no one was hurt.

Police respond to East William Street in Decatur Sunday

Earlier story ...

DECATUR — Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night.

An ambulance and several police vehicles were in the area on Sunday.

An officer who responded on Sunday said no information was immediately available.

