 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Police respond to East William Street in Decatur Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

DECATUR — Police who responded to the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night said they were dealing with a man who had threatened to harm himself.  

As an ambulance and several police vehicles stood by, officers talked to the man and convinced him to come outside.

"He surrendered peacefully and was involuntarily admitted to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police.

Copeland said the man had "access to firearms" during the incident but no one was hurt. 

Police respond to East William Street in Decatur Sunday

Earlier story ...

DECATUR — Police were on the scene in the 400 block of East William Street on Sunday night. 

An ambulance and several police vehicles were in the area on Sunday.

An officer who responded on Sunday said no information was immediately available. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. to require vaccinations for state workers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News