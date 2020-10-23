Watch now: Pregnant woman killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Police said the person fatally shot and killed early Friday is a 31-year-old pregnant woman.

Decatur police said the woman was found dead in a house in the the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. Authorities believe shots were fired into the home from outside, police said.

Earlier Friday, yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the house as investigators were inside the house.

No additional information was expected to be released Friday. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

