 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pregnant woman killed in Decatur shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Pregnant woman killed in Decatur shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said the person fatally shot and killed early Friday is a 31-year-old pregnant woman. 

Decatur police said the woman was found dead in a house in the the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. Authorities believe shots were fired into the home from outside, police said. 

Earlier Friday, yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the house as investigators were inside the house. 

No additional information was expected to be released Friday. The case is under investigation. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News