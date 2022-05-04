Watch now: Shemilah Sanders' killer gets 55 years in prison

Folks, 43, was convicted by a Macon County jury in March of both first-degree murder and personally discharging a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of the 22-year-old victim.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith imposed 25 years for the murder charge and 30 years for the weapons charge. The prison terms are to be served consecutively, with no possibility of parole.

Prior to handing down the sentence, Griffith considered a handwritten petition from Folks arguing “ineffective assistance of counsel,” in which the defendant brought up several points he said proved his contention: That defense attorney Diane Couri had “lied to me about the bullet (that killed Sanders) being a hollow point”; that he had provided a list of character witnesses and witnesses to the events in question and that she had not produced them for the trial; that she pressed him to plead guilty to second-degree murder; that when she took over as his counsel after his previous attorney, Scott Rueter, was elected state's attorney she had not filed motions to suppress evidence including identification of his photo in a photo lineup shown to witnesses.

Griffith said the point of whether the bullet was a hollow-point was not important, but asked Couri to speak to each allegation in turn. She said serving subpoenas to the people on Folks' list had been difficult because some of them could not be found quickly, and he had not been willing to delay his trial to give her more time to find them. As for the plea agreement, she said that as his attorney, her duty was to act in his best interest and she had advised him that accepting the plea was in his best interest but he had not agreed. The motions to suppress some of the evidence, Couri said, were “frivolous” and she could not file them.

Ultimately, Griffith's decision was that Folks' petition lacked merit and that several of his points had already been considered during the trial. Folks had also asked that his legal counsel be dismissed and to represent himself for the sentencing, which Griffith denied.

“You're making this request solely for the purpose of delay,” Griffith said. “The rule is that a defendant is entitled to a fair trial, not a perfect trial.”

Before Griffith passed sentence, Folks' stepfather, Keith May, spoke on his behalf. He said his stepson had played the organ at church, had helped his mother, who has several health issues, and had run errands for her, had been employed full time and served in the Army, though he was dishonorably discharged for his refusal to handle guns.

Members of Sanders' family also provided victim impact statements. The first to speak was Khemuel Sanders, Shemilah's uncle and twin brother to her father, Shemuel.

“It hurts so bad because I can't see her no more,” he said. He thought of her as his own child, he said, because she was born shortly after his infant daughter died. Speaking directly to Folks, he said “I loved Shemilah so much and you took that from us.”

Another uncle, Aaron Oldham, had difficulty speaking due to emotion. He said the last time he spoke to Shemilah was the day she was shot. Also speaking to Folks, who had been a friend of the family with whom both the Sanders brothers and Oldham had known since they were all children, he said, “I wasn't sure I was even going to come today, but I felt you needed to see my face. I don't have hatred in my heart. You know me.”

Sanders' father, Shemuel, recalled arriving at the hospital the night she was shot, with some hope that she might pull through, only to find that she was brain dead. They were originally told by hospital officials that they weren't going to be allowed in to see her because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Sanders said he begged them to let him in anyway, and eventually they did.

They were told she could hear what they said, so the family prayed for her and, he added, when they finished praying, a tear ran down Shemilah's cheek. Hearing that caused several members of the family to break down.

“We didn't want to go through this," Shemuel Sanders said of the court proceedings. “That's why we wanted you to take the plea deal. All I wanted was for you to tell me you were sorry, but you showed me you don't have a heart.”

To Trebor Green, the father of Shemilah's two children, one of whom was a nursing infant when she died, Shemuel Sanders said, “We're going to help you take care of them babies. You have a family here.”

Folks asked for permission to turn and face the family when he was given a chance to speak, which Griffith granted. He told them that he was sorry for their loss, and thinks of them and Shemilah every day, but maintains that he was not the one who shot Shemilah.

“I'm not the one who did this,” he said.

After the hearing was over, Shemuel Sanders, flanked by Shemilah's mother, Tamika Oldham, and his brother Khemuel, said it would have been impossible to get through the last two years without the family.

In response to their loss, Shemuel Sanders founded the Shemilah Outreach Center, which seeks to teach young people job skills and steer them away from trouble because, he said, the gun violence in the streets must be stopped to prevent other families from this kind of tragedy.

“I can't really say how I feel,” he said. “It's not a win-win situation for nobody. Not for us, not for (Folks') family. I just wish this never happened. I wish that the outcome could have been different for my daughter. I wish my daughter was here.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

