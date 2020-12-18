 Skip to main content
Watch now: Suspect in 3 Decatur fires is on parole for Florida arson, police say
Watch now: Suspect in 3 Decatur fires is on parole for Florida arson, police say

DECATUR — Police say a 28-year-old man on probation for a Florida arson charge is the same person who set three fires in the Decatur area.

Michael Dixon is suspected of starting the fire at a house at 1950 Illinois Route 121 on Nov. 23 and then again on Thursday, said Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Flannery. 

He is also the suspect in a house fire 1003 N. Moffet Lane on Dec. 1, Flannery said.

Authorities in a sworn statement said Dixon became the primary suspect after an Illinois Office of the Fire Marshal investigation. 

121 house fire

Hickory Point Fire Protection District firefighters stand near the remains of a home destroyed by fire along Illinois 121 near the Macon County Fairground. It was the second time in a month that firefighters were called to the scene.

Dixon was arrested and and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of residential arson, aggravated arson and arson to personal property. A check of jail records Friday morning showed no bail had been set. 

Booking information on the Macon County Inmate Inquiry listed the man's address as "homeless" and "unknown."

He is on probation for an arson charge in Panama City, Florida, Flannery said.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

Michael Dixon mug shot

Dixon

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

