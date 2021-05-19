 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tributes for slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur
breaking featured
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Watch now: Tributes for slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur

  Updated
Mckinney

Dale McKinney

From Herald & Review media partner WCIA: Law enforcement is outside Carle Hospital in Urbana after a Champaign police officer was shot and killed.

DECATUR — Colleagues and friends paid tribute to fallen Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim as a brave and devoted man who died as he lived, protecting and serving the community he cherished.

Oberheim, 44, who began his law enforcement career as a Decatur Police Officer and whose younger brother Joe Oberheim still serves with the department, died in a shoot-out answering a domestic violence call early Wednesday.

The armed suspect was shot dead and a fellow officer of Oberheim’s was wounded in the gun battle at 3:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on Champaign’s north side.

“Chris was just a friendly kid with a great disposition when I first met him,” said Decatur City Councilman Ed Culp, retired after a 28-year career as a serving police officer.

“I was saddened when he decided to leave Decatur but I remember I was happy he was staying in the law enforcement profession because he was just that kind of kid that you wanted out serving your community. Today’s loss is just devastating; I don’t have the words to describe probably what every officer who ever knew him or any citizen who ever knew him must be feeling right now… I just don’t have the words to cover that.”

Chris Oberheim, a 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, had served with Decatur police for seven years and had joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008.

Monticello school district releases statement on death of Champaign officer

Culp first met him while working as a third shift sergeant with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Oberheim was working third shift for the city as a new officer. Culp said right away he was impressed with the young officer's attitude and devotion to doing the job right and grew to like him personally, recalling him as just a pleasant, easy-going person.

Culp said he kept in touch via social media as the two men’s lives progressed: Culp leaving after a 20 year career with the sheriff’s office before serving as chief of the Decatur Park Police for eight years. He’s now Director of Training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center and is newly-elected to the City Council.

“I am very busy but, like many out there, this is my passion in life and in my training duties I try to give these kids a chance to get out there safely and make an impact in their community,” said Culp.

“It’s what I strive to do here and I can honestly say Chris Oberheim did that; and I can only think that his younger brother looked up to him and that Chris had something to do with his career path as well.”

Oberheim’s own career path was forged in dreams he held of becoming a cop while working as a security guard at Decatur Memorial Hospital. That’s where physician assistant Dale McKinney met him more than 15 years ago.

“He was this nice young guy working security who dated one of the nurses, Amber, who eventually became his wife,” recalled McKinney, 54, noting the couple have four daughters.

“Chris and I would talk and yes, becoming a police officer was the career he really wanted.”

McKinney’s first impressions of Oberheim became his lasting impressions of the man, and how he now remembers him.

“Chris was just this down-to-earth, nicest guy in the world, someone who would do anything for you. He loved people, he loved being around people. I know he loved Amber very, very much and later, when I would see him, he was always talking about his kids. His kids played sports, they played softball, and I know he was very active in that and very involved," he said.

13 Apr 1994, Wed Herald and Review (Decatur, Illinois) Newspapers.com

McKinney, who now works in the trauma center of HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield but still lives in Decatur, said he was glad for his friend when he learned he made it on the law enforcement career path he had always wanted. “He was just one of those guys that you hope makes it and does well,” he added.

But McKinney, who works in the hospital’s emergency and trauma department, said he knows something of the rising level of violence confronting police officers and now haunting the streets of even small town America.

“We do see a lot of gunshot victims,” he said of his hospital work. “And we’ve been seeing record numbers this year, record numbers of gunshot wounds.”

WCIA

A Champaign police vehicle is shown Wednesday. 

Culp, whose job is to help train officers to deal with what confronts them out on patrol, said police recruitment has been down but says the young officers who do make it through to wear a badge are the most serious and dedicated of the applicants who have a passion for the work. Culp repeatedly refers to them as “my kids.”

“And I am still convinced the silent majority of our citizens love and support the police and I firmly believe that to my core,” he added. “And that is what I strive to make these kids believe in.”

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner left a memorial tribute on Oberheim’s Facebook page and said she knew him from his early days as a Decatur Police officer. Wagoner said the tragic news of Wednesday should serve as a reminder for us all to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice and service we’ve come to expect from police officers.

“Regardless of where we are in society today, people have to understand that these men and women of law enforcement do this job every day without a second thought because of the choices they’ve made,” she added.

“And we have to honor them and appreciate that.”

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

So many fond memories to cherish

Chris Oberheim's life touched those of so many others, including many from outside the world of police work. An enthusiastic kids' softball coach, he endeared himself to many young players and their parents. 

This tribute the Herald & Review received from Paula Pickett Falk Bauler was typical of many others:

"Chris was a wonderful father and husband who loved his family tremendously. He gave up countless, countless hours of his life devoting his time and energy to girls softball. He was the most positive, encouraging laid back coach that my daughter ever played for. There were many tournaments when he worked the night shift and drove hours without sleep to be there for morning games. The sacrifices that he made were endless. This is a devastating loss for the CPD, his family, and our softball family."

