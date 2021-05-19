Watch now: Tributes for slain Champaign officer who began career in Decatur

Chris Oberheim, a 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, had served with Decatur police for seven years and had joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008.

Culp first met him while working as a third shift sergeant with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Oberheim was working third shift for the city as a new officer. Culp said right away he was impressed with the young officer's attitude and devotion to doing the job right and grew to like him personally, recalling him as just a pleasant, easy-going person.

Culp said he kept in touch via social media as the two men’s lives progressed: Culp leaving after a 20 year career with the sheriff’s office before serving as chief of the Decatur Park Police for eight years. He’s now Director of Training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center and is newly-elected to the City Council.

“I am very busy but, like many out there, this is my passion in life and in my training duties I try to give these kids a chance to get out there safely and make an impact in their community,” said Culp.

“It’s what I strive to do here and I can honestly say Chris Oberheim did that; and I can only think that his younger brother looked up to him and that Chris had something to do with his career path as well.”