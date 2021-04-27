Watch now: Vandals tag Decatur teen's mural

DECATUR — A Decatur teen’s attempt to beautify a graffiti-filled wall in a community park has fallen victim to the very vandalism her project sought to cover up.

The damage to the mural being painted in Whitmore Park was discovered Monday when Lillian Renfro and her father arrived for another evening of work after what had been a very productive weekend.

“It was very frustrating to show up to today and see that,” Lillian said Monday night. “We’ve put over 300 hours of work into the mural so far, so it’s very upsetting.”

Lillian, a freshman at MacArthur High School, is a member of Boy Scouts of America female Troop 911. In her quest to become an Eagle Scout, Lillian decided her community project would be to refurbish an area in the park that has a nickname of the graffiti wall. She was aware of the wall located near Lake Decatur from walks with her family.

The project, which got underway in March, was progressing with numerous panels adorned with brightly-colored images. While some volunteers and students from other Decatur schools have had a hand in the project, a majority of the work is being done by Lillian, her family and close friends.