Watch now: Wreath-lighting ceremony in Decatur marks beginning of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

“Children have a special way of tugging at your hearts, don't they?” Samuels said. “They have a way of calling out the best in us. We always want better for the next generation.”

Several child welfare organizations were represented at the event, including Bikers Against Child Abuse, a group who is available to accompany abused children to court and parole hearings involving their abuser, provide emotional support and friendship to abused children, and their main mission, said “Nozzle,” one of two members at Tuesday's event, is to “make children feel safe again in the world in which they live.”

Sheriff Tony Brown said people may not know it, but he was adopted as a baby, and the support of his adoptive family was crucial to his success as an adult. He urged people to consider opening their homes to a child in need.

Children are in foster care an average of two years, Livingston said, and the disruption to their lives and their peace of mind leaves long-lasting effects.