Watch now: Wreath-lighting ceremony in Decatur marks beginning of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

DECATUR — A sea of blue and white pinwheels lined the lawn on Tuesday in front of the Macon County Courthouse, spinning merrily in the breeze.
Their reason for being there was anything but merry, however. Those 630 pinwheels each represent a child in the foster care system in Macon County. A wreath on the side of the courthouse was ceremonially lighted on Tuesday and will remain lighted throughout April.
April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and the event on Tuesday was to remind the community and to issue a call for action: instead of saying “Someone should do something,” say “I'm going to do something,” in the words of the Rev. Matt Samuels, pastor of gtChurch and one of the featured speakers.
“We ask that you enter this event with open hearts and open minds today and throughout the entire month of April,” said Julia Livingston, executive director of Court-Appointed Special Advocates.
While 630 children in foster care due to physical or sexual abuse and neglect sounds like a big number, said Jean Moore, Child 1st Center director, many more than that are suffering. Child 1st sees an average of 375 children a year, and it's estimated that only about 30% percent of abuse cases are reported. The Department of Child and Family Services receives an average of 1,500 reports a year, and law enforcement receives about 200, Moore said.
“Children have a special way of tugging at your hearts, don't they?” Samuels said. “They have a way of calling out the best in us. We always want better for the next generation.”
Several child welfare organizations were represented at the event, including Bikers Against Child Abuse, a group who is available to accompany abused children to court and parole hearings involving their abuser, provide emotional support and friendship to abused children, and their main mission, said “Nozzle,” one of two members at Tuesday's event, is to “make children feel safe again in the world in which they live.”
Sheriff Tony Brown said people may not know it, but he was adopted as a baby, and the support of his adoptive family was crucial to his success as an adult. He urged people to consider opening their homes to a child in need.
Children are in foster care an average of two years, Livingston said, and the disruption to their lives and their peace of mind leaves long-lasting effects.
“We can never be sure that a kiddo is 'OK,'” Livingston said. She urged her listeners to take every interaction with a child seriously, and if something seems off, don't dismiss it.