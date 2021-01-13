Wife hit with golf club after she refuses addicted husband's requests for cash, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman, fed-up with her drug-addicted husband’s constant requests for money, ordered him out of their home and he retaliated by whacking her in the head with a golf club.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the woman had a bleeding cut to her forehead when officers were questioning her after she was attacked around 6 a.m. Dec. 5. Her 55-year-old husband was found and arrested at 5:36 a.m. Sunday and booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction.

Describing the attack, the woman is quoted as telling police her husband had a “drug problem” and would not stop asking her for cash. “(She) stated she finally had enough and told him to leave the apartment,” the affidavit said.

“She stated that he grabbed a golf club (5 iron) and hit her in the forehead, causing injury.”

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the husband remained in custody Wednesday night with bail set at $35,000, meaning he must post $3,500 to be released. If he makes bail, he is ordered to stay away from his wife.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.