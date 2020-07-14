Wife in Decatur arrested after police say she hit husband who won't do dishes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman was arrested early Sunday after she hit her husband in the head with a dirty pan when he refused to do the washing up or clean the house.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 47-year-old woman was taken into custody at 4:44 a.m. and booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Police Officer Tamara Tucker found the woman’s husband of four years was suffering from “pain, swelling and a one-inch bleeding laceration to his forehead” after being struck.

The victim told police he had come home at 8:30 p.m. and his wife had immediately “started yelling at him for not washing the dishes and cleaning the house.”

Tucker added: “(He) said… that (she) became angry when he told her he wasn’t going to wash the dishes or clean the house. He said… she threw water on him and hit him in the middle of his forehead with a dirty pan she grabbed out of the kitchen sink…”

Macon County Jail records show the woman is free on $3,000 bail after posting a bond of $300. She has been ordered to stay away from her husband’s home.