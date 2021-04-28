Wife runs husband over, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman, faced with her husband pleading with her not to take the car without him, ran him over with it instead.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the couple, married for two years, had got into an unspecified argument about the car and the husband, stood outside at the front while she was in the driver’s seat, tried to persuade her not to drive off and leave him there.

The affidavit said the 39-year-old husband was about 6 feet from the vehicle and, having looked away, turned back to face his wife. “(He) stated it was at this time he heard the tires squeal and the vehicle accelerated towards him,” said Officer Hannah Millington in the affidavit.

“He stated the vehicle ‘plowed into him.' He stated he estimated that (his wife) was traveling at approximately 20 mph. He added that the vehicle struck him, causing him to roll off of the vehicle and fall onto the pavement.”

The husband reported the car shot ahead for about 20 feet and his 38-year-old wife made no attempt to avoid hitting him. She then drove off, leaving him lying there in the 100 block of West Leafland Avenue with bleeding cuts and abrasions.