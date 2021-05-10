Witness calls police after seeing driver throw gun, Decatur authorities say

DECATUR — A man who sped away from pursuing Decatur police officers in a car chase hoping he could dump a stolen gun unnoticed out the window was out of luck when a witness saw what he did, according to a sworn affidavit.

The witness called police after they had caught and arrested the fleeing man and told officers they had seen the gun come flying out the window.

“Officers went to the area and located the firearm, a black Ruger 9mm … in the parking lot behind 2780 North Main Street,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Jacob Throneburg.

“The area where the Ruger was located was in the path that (the pursued vehicle) had driven at a high rate of speed once officers got behind the vehicle. The Ruger was found to have five hollow point 9mm rounds in the magazine and one hollow point 9mm round in the chamber.”

Throneburg said a check of the gun showed it as being reported stolen by the Bloomington Police Department in Bloomington, Indiana.