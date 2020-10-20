Woman arrested after Decatur man suffers deep knife wound, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a man slashed in the thigh by ex-girlfriend wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife needed “20 internal and external stitches” to close the wound.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said patrol officers called to the home of the 52-year-old man just after midnight Oct. 9 found him bleeding heavily from his right thigh before he was rushed to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

“A Decatur Police Department Officer observed he had an approximate six to seven inch laceration to his right thigh, just above his knee,” reported Officer J. Sawyer.

“The laceration appeared about one inch deep and was bleeding profusely … the blade had cut deeply into the muscle tissue.”

The 56-year-old suspect had fled the scene, Sawyer said, but was found and arrested Monday evening. She was described by the victim as a former girlfriend he no longer dated but continued to meet with for a “sexual relationship,” according to the affidavit.

The victim was quoted as telling police had been asleep on his apartment couch the night of the attack when his angry assailant had walked in.