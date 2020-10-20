Woman arrested after Decatur man suffers deep knife wound, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a man slashed in the thigh by ex-girlfriend wielding a 12-inch kitchen knife needed “20 internal and external stitches” to close the wound.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said patrol officers called to the home of the 52-year-old man just after midnight Oct. 9 found him bleeding heavily from his right thigh before he was rushed to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
“A Decatur Police Department Officer observed he had an approximate six to seven inch laceration to his right thigh, just above his knee,” reported Officer J. Sawyer.
“The laceration appeared about one inch deep and was bleeding profusely … the blade had cut deeply into the muscle tissue.”
The 56-year-old suspect had fled the scene, Sawyer said, but was found and arrested Monday evening. She was described by the victim as a former girlfriend he no longer dated but continued to meet with for a “sexual relationship,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was quoted as telling police had been asleep on his apartment couch the night of the attack when his angry assailant had walked in.
“And began yelling at him for calling the police on her in reference to a previous altercation that took place during the morning hours of Oct. 8,” said Sawyer. “(She) then retrieved an approximate 12-inch-long kitchen knife… and swung it at (the victim), cutting his right thigh.”
The victim told police he had then fought with the woman for the knife and took it from her before she fled his apartment. Police also noted the man had suffered a half-inch long laceration to the top of his right wrist which was also bleeding.
The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records shows the woman remained held in custody Tuesday night with bail set at $60,000, meaning she must post $6,000 to bond out.
