Woman beat with gun on North Oakland Avenue, police say

DECATUR — Police say a 25-year-old female is wanted on several charges for attacking a Decatur woman with a handgun early Friday morning in the 1400 block of North Oakland Avenue.

Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim, 29, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle and was hit numerous times on the head with the weapon. The incident started as a personal disagreement, Copeland said.

The 29-year-old was sent to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital where she received staples in her scalp to close a head wound, police say. The attack also caused part of the victim's face to be swollen.

Copeland said the 25-year-old female suspect is sought on charges of vehicular invasion, aggravated battery and criminal damage over $500.

