You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman beat with gun on North Oakland Avenue, police say
0 comments

Woman beat with gun on North Oakland Avenue, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 25-year-old female is wanted on several charges for attacking a Decatur woman with a handgun early Friday morning in the 1400 block of North Oakland Avenue. 

Police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim, 29, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle and was hit numerous times on the head with the weapon. The incident started as a personal disagreement, Copeland said. 

The 29-year-old was sent to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital where she received staples in her scalp to close a head wound, police say. The attack also caused part of the victim's face to be swollen.

Copeland said the 25-year-old female suspect is sought on charges of vehicular invasion, aggravated battery and criminal damage over $500. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News