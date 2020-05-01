Woman breaks into Decatur residence, punches former friend, Decatur police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A preliminary criminal charge has been filed against a Decatur woman who police say went inside a house and started punching a woman, described in court documents as a former friend, who lived there.

The victim told police "she had no knowledge as to why (the suspect) would do this," officers wrote in the statement.

Police were called to the home in the 3000 block of Southern Hills Drive at 5:17 a.m. Thursday. Police said the victim was was awoken by the doorbell being rung multiple times. The suspect tried to get her "to come outside so she could fight," the document said.

When the victim refused to fight, the suspect followed her inside and began "battering her with closed fists" that caused redness and swelling to part of the victim's face near her cheek and eye socket.

The woman was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday morning on a preliminary class X felony charge of home invasion, with bail set at $10,000. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the State Attorney's Office.

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the woman was released on $1,000 bond.

