Woman charged in Taylorville murder appears in court; bond hearing set

TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville woman who police accuse of stabbing her 40-year-old boyfriend to death appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Thursday.

Judge Brad Paisley found probable cause to hold Michaela L. Herpstreith, 21, on two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Jason R. Bright. The Taylorville man died Tuesday from what Taylorville Police described as a stab wound to the chest.

Herpstreith appeared without an attorney and the judge appointed a public defender to represent her. Paisley also ordered Herpstreith held without bond in the Sangamon County Jail but scheduled a hearing to determine bond for today.

Police reports about the homicide said they had been detailed to an address in the 1000 block of East Adams Street at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday and found Bright bleeding from a single stab wound. Officers started first aid and arriving medical personnel took over, but Bright later died in Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Police said Herpstreith had fled after the stabbing but she was soon found and arrested without incident.