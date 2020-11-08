 Skip to main content
Woman cited for urinating outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A 58-year-old Decatur woman was cited for a city ordinance violation when police said they found her urinating outside of a Decatur convenience store Friday evening.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said officers had been called to the Tobacco Shack, 343 W. Grand Ave., at 7:26 p.m. after complaints the same woman had been “pouring out beers into the parking lot,” Copeland said.

Police saw her urinating and, as they approached, she stood up and began fastening her pants, Copeland added. “The officers asked her what she was doing and she said she was (vulgar term for urinating),” Copeland said. “She said the employees (of the store) told her she could use the bathroom.”

She was cited for urinating in public.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

