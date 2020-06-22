Woman fakes gunshot wound at Decatur hospital, gets arrested, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who arrived at hospital and appeared to be covered in blood, unresponsive and the apparent victim of a gunshot wound was arrested late Friday night after police said she admitted making the whole thing up.

The 18-year-old woman, who is dating a Decatur man but lives in Joliet, was booked on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct at 11 p.m. in the trauma room of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the woman had earlier called her 22-year-old boyfriend to say she was bleeding and led him to believe she had been shot. He arrived to find her looking as if she was covered in blood and he rushed her to the hospital.

The boyfriend "advised he thought his girlfriend had been shot,” said Patrol Officer Ryan Ricker, writing in the affidavit. “He advised she was acting like she was not breathing on the way to the hospital.”

Ricker said a male nurse practitioner told him he had been notified about “a gunshot victim laying unresponsive on the floor of the lobby of St. Mary’s” and placed her in a wheelchair before taking her to the trauma room.

The nurse practitioner said the woman remained unresponsive the whole time as a medical team got ready for emergency treatment.