Woman gets 12-year prison sentence in Niantic mail-order drug case
Woman gets 12-year prison sentence in Niantic mail-order drug case

DECATUR — A woman who prosecutors said was part of a methamphetamine distribution operation was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday. 

Candice M. Enlow, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of meth between 400 and 900 grams, an enhanced X felony. Two other counts for meth trafficking were dismissed. 

Prosecutors said Enlow and Levi C. Edgecombe, 33, were involved in the operation. They were arrested in January 2020 after picking up a package at the Niantic post office that had been intercepted by authorities, police said. Prosecutors said the package had contained more than 872 grams meth and was mailed from Mexico. 

Edgecombe pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday. 

Enlow also was sentenced to three years supervised release.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Enlow

Enlow
