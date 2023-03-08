DECATUR — Detectives are investigating after a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead and 4-year-old child injured, police said.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of two gunshot victims at a residence in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street, Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a written statement. At the scene, they found the woman and child with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where the woman died, Rosenbery said. The child's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, Rosenbery said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.