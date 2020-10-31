Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run in Decatur

DECATUR— Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident Friday evening.

Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles said officers were called to the area near Dolphin Court and Kent Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Police arrived to find the female dead in the street caused from being struck with a vehicle, he said.

Earles says there was no sign of the vehicle in the area and the case is currently under police investigation.

