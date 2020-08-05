You are the owner of this article.
Woman reports man carrying scissors in her home looking for money, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man wielding a pair of scissors went into the home of a 29-year-old woman early Wednesday looking for money.

Court documents say the homeowner in the 600 block of West Harper Avenue noticed a shadow outside of her room around 12:11 a.m. and after saying 'hello,' a figure peaked around the corner.

The documents say the man, 33, stood in the doorway with a pair of scissors in hand, "holding them up in the air as if he was going to harm her."

Police say she asked the unknown man if he wanted money. The suspect, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black basketball shorts, responded by asking where the money is located, to which the woman claimed to be out of cash, documents say.

A written affidavit says police arrived shortly after the woman reported the incident, prompting the man to run out of the house through a side door. 

Police say the 33-year-old, who matched the description of the suspect, was taken into custody around 12:43 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue.  

The man was booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday morning for home invasion, a preliminary charge that's subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records showed he remains held on $50,000 bail, meaning a bond payment of $5,000 is required for release. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

