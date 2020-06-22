You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman sets boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say
0 comments
top story

Woman sets boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

DECATUR — Decatur police arrested a 33-year-old woman on a preliminary charge of arson after she set a pile of her boyfriend’s clothing ablaze.

According to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland, police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue. Officers found the clothing had been set on fire inside the home near the front door.

Along with approximately $600 worth of damaged clothing, the home’s wood floor was also marred, police said. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the scene.

Copeland said before the fire was set, the couple engaged in an argument that included the woman hitting the man, causing a cut on the inside of his lip. No other injuries were reported.

After the argument, police say the boyfriend left. He returned to find his clothing on fire. Copeland said the windows to the man's vehicle also had been busted out.

Police arrested the woman, who found walking northbound away from the residence.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Justice Walk around downtown Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News