Woman sets boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police arrested a 33-year-old woman on a preliminary charge of arson after she set a pile of her boyfriend’s clothing ablaze.

According to Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland, police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue. Officers found the clothing had been set on fire inside the home near the front door.

Along with approximately $600 worth of damaged clothing, the home’s wood floor was also marred, police said. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the scene.

Copeland said before the fire was set, the couple engaged in an argument that included the woman hitting the man, causing a cut on the inside of his lip. No other injuries were reported.

After the argument, police say the boyfriend left. He returned to find his clothing on fire. Copeland said the windows to the man's vehicle also had been busted out.

Police arrested the woman, who found walking northbound away from the residence.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.