Woman shot in Decatur Tuesday has died
DECATUR — A woman shot in the head Tuesday died Friday at Decatur Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day in a statement said Mary Bond, 69, was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m.

She was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital and remained on a ventilator until Friday afternoon. Family was with her when she died, the statement said.

Decatur police were called to a house in the 1400 block of East Moore Street at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot. 

Lamar T. Williams, 44, on Wednesday was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge in the incident, police said.
 

