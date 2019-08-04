DECATUR — A woman entered the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital around 4 a.m. Sunday after being shot in the head, police said.
The victim was alert and talking while at the hospital. Medical staff found a bullet lodged under the skin near the base of her head. The wound was not considered a life-threatening injury, but she was admitted for observation.
According to Decatur Police Sgt. Josh Sheets, the victim said she was sitting inside a vehicle at the 1200 of East Leafland Avenue. A vehicle turned off of Jasper Street and drove toward her. After the vehicle approached the victim’s car, she said she heard three or four shots then realized she was bleeding. The victim did not recognize the vehicle and could not give its make nor the color. She was also unaware of where it went after the shooting.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711, the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.