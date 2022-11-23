Woman shot to death in Warrensburg, authorities say

A 57-year-old man is in custody on murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old woman in Warrensburg, authorities said.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said deputies were sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Warrensburg, "regarding a possible domestic violence situation." Additional calls were received advising that multiple gunshots were heard from the same residence, Root said.

Deputies entered the residence to find the dead 41-year-old female victim and a barely responsive 57-year-old man, Root said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The male subject is the sole suspect and is in custody for murder," Root said.

There is no additional information available at this time, Root said. The investigation is ongoing.