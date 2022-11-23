 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Woman shot to death in Warrensburg, authorities say

  • 0

A 57-year-old man is in custody on murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old woman in Warrensburg, authorities said. 

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said deputies were sent at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday to a home in Warrensburg, "regarding a possible domestic violence situation." Additional calls were received advising that multiple gunshots were heard from the same residence, Root said. 

Deputies entered the residence to find the dead 41-year-old female victim and a barely responsive 57-year-old man, Root said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The male subject is the sole suspect and is in custody for murder," Root said.

There is no additional information available at this time, Root said. The investigation is ongoing. 

People are also reading…

During the October Macon County Board meeting, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root presented Life Saver awards to multiple correctional officers and one nurse who helped save the life of an inmate who had attempted to die by suicide.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News