Woman tells Decatur police that boyfriend desperate for drugs strangled her

DECATUR — A Decatur woman struggling to stop her boyfriend from “spending all her money on his drug addiction” told police the man had repeatedly choked her into unconsciousness and shocked her with a stun gun, court documents show.
The sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 37-year-old man was arrested just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.
He was also booked on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
The affidavit said the 45-year-old woman came under attack in her home after refusing to let her boyfriend get hold of her car keys or her purse. She told police she was thrown to the ground on 10 different occasions, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and repeatedly kicked in the head and body because she would not release her grip on the keys and purse.
“(She) advised that in at least five of these incidents, he jumped on top of her, placed both hands around her neck and strangled her,” said police Officer Jaime Hagemeyer. “She advised a couple of times he strangled her, she woke up (to find) no one around and, the other three times, she began to black out.”
The woman also told police she had been shot three times with a stun gun on the left side of her body and told Hagemeyer “she thinks (he) was trying to kill her and she believes he will do this again.”
Hagemeyer said police seized the stun gun from the side of the couple’s bed and checked the woman over for injuries. She was described as having an “area of redness” around her entire neck and extensive bruising to her left shoulder and both arms.
“She was completely alert but shaking uncontrollably,” Hagemeyer said. “She kept her head down ... she advised she was having trouble speaking due to her throat feeling as if it were swollen from being strangled.”
The man is quoted as telling police that he had used the stun gun for self-defense after his girlfriend “came at him with a knife and a corkscrew.” He said he had “sparked” the gun at her but had not touched her skin with it.
Macon County Jail records show the man remained in custody Wednesday night in lieu of making bail set at $81,000, which means he must post $8,100 to be released. If he makes bail, he will be subject to electronic monitoring and is ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend or come within 500 feet of her home.
