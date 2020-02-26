Woman tells Decatur police that boyfriend desperate for drugs strangled her

DECATUR — A Decatur woman struggling to stop her boyfriend from “spending all her money on his drug addiction” told police the man had repeatedly choked her into unconsciousness and shocked her with a stun gun, court documents show.

The sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 37-year-old man was arrested just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

He was also booked on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

The affidavit said the 45-year-old woman came under attack in her home after refusing to let her boyfriend get hold of her car keys or her purse. She told police she was thrown to the ground on 10 different occasions, starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and repeatedly kicked in the head and body because she would not release her grip on the keys and purse.

“(She) advised that in at least five of these incidents, he jumped on top of her, placed both hands around her neck and strangled her,” said police Officer Jaime Hagemeyer. “She advised a couple of times he strangled her, she woke up (to find) no one around and, the other three times, she began to black out.”