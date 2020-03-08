Woman tells police she was attacked in Decatur restaurant

DECATUR — Police were searching for two suspects after a Decatur woman said she was attacked while sitting in a restaurant waiting for a food order.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the incident happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Wingstop business, 1491 West King St.

Copleland said the 20-year-old victim described first being approached by a woman who knew her by name and asked about her identity. The woman then left but returned a short time later with a man.

“She again approached the victim and made a comment about her breaking into a residence,” said Copeland. “The victim replied that she did not do that and said she didn’t know who this woman was. The female then began punching her on the left side of her forehead; she was struck about five or six times and was unsure if the man also struck her.”

Copeland said the couple fled, leaving the victim with large swollen areas on the left side of her face near her temple.

The female assailant is described as black, aged in her mid 20s, of thick build with a short, bob-style haircut and wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt. The black male with her was aged 30-40, with short graying hair, a full gray beard and he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.