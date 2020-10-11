Woman tells police she was strangled twice by Decatur boyfriend now wanted on charges

DECATUR — Police are seeking an 18-year-old Decatur man accused by his 17-year-old girlfriend of strangling and assaulting her twice in consecutive months.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Friday afternoon where the girl was being treated after being strangled and punched in the head and slapped across the face while driving her car. Earles said the boyfriend is reported to have told the girl “You are going to make me regret what I’m about to do” before he attacked her.

And while being interviewed about that assault, the girl told police she had been strangled and hit in the head by a thrown cigarette lighter earlier on Aug. 17 while driving with her boyfriend. She said his anger had been sparked on that occasion after she had made a wrong turn.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earles said the girl had not reported the assault at the time but had kept pictures of her wounds.

The boyfriend is now wanted on two preliminary counts of aggravated domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.