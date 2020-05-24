Woman visiting Decatur said youth in street fight damaged her vehicle, police report

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A visitor to Decatur told police she estimated her car suffered around $1,000 in damage Saturday evening after she encountered a group of youths fighting in the street and one of them threw a heavy object that struck her vehicle, police reports say.

The 78-year-old driver from La Place was in town for a church communion service and had been driving in the 1100 block of East Wood Street around 6 p.m.

“She said she saw 10-12 males, aged from 13 to 18, fighting with each other to the right of her vehicle,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police. “She said they were armed with bats, large rocks and hockey sticks and when the group moved into traffic, they were all around her vehicle.”

Copeland said the woman saw one of the youths, aged 14 or 15, throw some kind of object which struck her sport utility vehicle, damaging both the hood and fender.

“She said the one who threw the object looked straight at her and threw it directly at her, but it struck the hood and fender,” added Copeland.

The woman drove on without stopping and later reported the incident after she had returned home, Copeland said. She had said she was uninjured.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

