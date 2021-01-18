Woman with gun and meth in her purse goes to jail in Decatur

DECATUR — A woman caught riding around in Decatur with an illegally-carried gun and a gram of methamphetamine in her purse was arrested and jailed after being stopped by a police patrol.
A sworn affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which has been at the forefront of trying to combat a surge in gun violence, arrested the 36-year-old woman Jan. 13. The 48-year-old man driving the sport utility vehicle she was in was also arrested on weapons charges.
Officer C. Zilz said officers had noticed the SUV just after 8 p.m. and watched the vehicle try to avoid them as they pulled alongside it on West Eldorado Street.
The SUV was later pulled over for a vehicle code violation and police dog Leeroy Jenkins was brought to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs, Zilz said in the affidavit. He said the woman admitted to the handgun in her purse, but was surprised about the meth.
“(She) advised she was not aware there was methamphetamine in her purse. She did advise that she has previously used methamphetamine, but stated she hasn’t used for approximately one month,” said Zilz.
He said the woman told police she had a valid FOID but no concealed carry permit. She said she was buying the loaded gun from a friend of the man but didn’t realize the gun was in the vehicle until, having first noticed the approaching police, she looked down and saw the weapon laying on the center console next to the driver’s seat.
“She advised she then reached down and picked up the firearm and placed it in her purse because she had a valid FOID card,” Zilz added.
The man is quoted as telling police the woman was buying the gun from his uncle but he hadn’t known either the weapon or the drugs were present inside the vehicle.
The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of armed violence and the man was booked on preliminary charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the woman is still in custody in lieu of bail set at $75,000, meaning she must post $7,500 to be released. The man is free on bail of $10,000 after posting $1,000 to bond out.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
