Woman with gun and meth in her purse goes to jail in Decatur

DECATUR — A woman caught riding around in Decatur with an illegally-carried gun and a gram of methamphetamine in her purse was arrested and jailed after being stopped by a police patrol.

A sworn affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which has been at the forefront of trying to combat a surge in gun violence, arrested the 36-year-old woman Jan. 13. The 48-year-old man driving the sport utility vehicle she was in was also arrested on weapons charges.

Officer C. Zilz said officers had noticed the SUV just after 8 p.m. and watched the vehicle try to avoid them as they pulled alongside it on West Eldorado Street.

The SUV was later pulled over for a vehicle code violation and police dog Leeroy Jenkins was brought to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs, Zilz said in the affidavit. He said the woman admitted to the handgun in her purse, but was surprised about the meth.

“(She) advised she was not aware there was methamphetamine in her purse. She did advise that she has previously used methamphetamine, but stated she hasn’t used for approximately one month,” said Zilz.