Woman's Facebook search helps identify man suspect to have robbed her at gunpoint in August, police say

DECATUR— Police say a victim's Facebook search helped identify the man suspected of robbing her at gunpoint in late August.
According to police, the victim said she saw the 18-year-old walk into a residence in the 1900 block of East Prairie Avenue on the evening she was robbed. Documents say the woman searched the homeowner's Facebook page, leading to the discovery of a photo of the man she believed robbed her in the 1900 block of East Main Street
A sworn affidavit says the woman was walking to her vehicle around 9:19 p.m. on Aug. 22 when she was approached by the suspect who pointed a handgun at her, "told her not to move and asked where the money was at." The woman then started running away from the suspect and heard the sound of a gunshot behind her, according to the affidavit.
Police say the woman's purse and iPhone 7 cell phone was taken from her vehicle.
The 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on September 14 on a warrant for home invasion and a preliminary charge of armed robbery was added Thursday afternoon. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was held on $450,000 bail, meaning $45,000 is required to be released.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
