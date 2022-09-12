Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A would-be robbery attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said.

According to a court affidavit, to the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.

"After (the suspect) could not open the cash register, he left the store," the affidavit said.

Decatur police officers were able to locate the suspect, who was wearing the same clothes and carrying the same backpack and a Number 2 pencil as the person in the video, in the 300 block of West Marietta Street.

The affidavit said that during an interview with Decatur police, the man stated he used the pencil in order to scare the employees into giving him the money in the cash register.

The 36-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on preliminary charge of attempted armed robbery. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday afternoon show the man remains in custody on $10,000 bond, requiring the posting of $1,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.