18-year-old Decatur gunshot victim doesn't want to talk about shooting, police say

DECATUR — An 18-year-old Decatur victim was shot in the back Sunday night but doesn’t want to talk about it with detectives, police said.

Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said officers on patrol heard the sound of gunshots about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Jasper Street. A short time later the male victim arrived at a hospital with what Seal described as a minor gunshot injury to his lower right back.

“He said was a passenger in a car in the 2600 block of North Jasper when the shooting happened,” Seal added. “But he didn’t want to cooperate any further.”

Police officers who checked the scene of the shooting found several spent shell casings in the road. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (217) 423-TIPS (8477) or (217) 424-2734.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

