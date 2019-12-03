17-year-old driver charged as adult in crash that killed 87-year-old Decatur woman in her home

DECATUR — The 17-year-old male driver in a fatal Decatur crash, accused of driving under the influence before plowing into a house and sparking a fire that killed an 87-year-old woman, will be charged as an adult.

Micaiah Gene Barton appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Monday to be told he is facing two charges of aggravated DUI causing death. A judge approved the appointment of a public defender for the case.

A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 18 when a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed with the case as charged.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bond was fixed at $100,000 and Barton remains in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Center. He can’t be held at the Macon County Jail because juveniles are not allowed to be kept with adult prisoners. His mug shot is not available for the same reason.