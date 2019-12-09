'You killed a piece of all of us': Victims' mothers speak at sentencing of man convicted in Park City double murder

Brenda Ballance said she missed her son every moment of every day and lives a life of denial, denial that he’s gone. “...But I am wrong. All wrong.

“I will never get to hear his voice again, I will never get to give him a hug, and most importantly I will never get to say ‘I love you’ or hear him say ‘I love you too, Mom.’”

Speaking on his behalf before the judge passed sentence, Richardson’s aunt told him “We love you.” She told the victim’s family’s she prayed for them but the court had convicted the wrong man.

Security for the verdict was airtight, with eight court security and sheriff’s deputies guarding the courtroom and more officers outside. Additional police patrols could be seen watching the court parking lot, ensuring that Richardson’s family and the family of the victims remained separated.

Richardson’s family members called out “We love you” and “It ain’t over, we promise you that,” as he was led away from the courtroom.

