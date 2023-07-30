DECATUR — A 15-year-old boy was found dead in Decatur Sunday morning.

Decatur police officers were called to the 400 block of West Harrison Street around 11:35 a.m. to make a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the boy's body.

Though a specific address was not identified, a Herald & Review reporter late Sunday afternoon spotted three Decatur police vehicles in the parking lot of the vacant building once occupied by Heartland of Decatur. The site, at 444 W. Harrison St., is just east of Monroe Park and near Decatur Memorial Hospital.

More information was not immediately made available, and police officials declined further comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).

