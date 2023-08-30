MONTICELLO — Blayton Cota, who took part in the shooting death of a 65-year-old Hammond man while burglarizing his home, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Cota, 21, of Granite City, received his sentence at a Piatt County Circuit Court hearing Tuesday after being convicted of murder following a jury trial in July. The prison term was ordered to be served at 100 percent, which means the killer will be almost the same age as his victim — Michael Brown — when he is released.

Brown was killed on Jan. 26, 2021 after going outside of his South C Street home, armed, around 3 a.m. because his security cameras had picked up masked intruders peering into his garage through a window.

A confrontation had followed and Brown would later die from his wounds. Cota’s half-brother, Jerome Schmidt, 17-years-old at the time, had been tried as an adult for murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in February after being convicted in a bench trial.

A third defendant, a 16-year-old boy, was tried as a juvenile and later convicted of residential burglary. This defendant, who testified at the trials of the two men, was sentenced in January to be on probation until the age of 21, the maximum term permissible.

Asked if she was pleased with the outcome of the case, Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry told the Herald & Review: “Very much so, yes.”

She said Brown’s family had been present for Cota’s sentencing and noted they had been waiting “ a long time” for the case to finally be resolved.

The investigation into Brown’s murder had become a major police operation with all three arrests coming some nine months after the crime. Illinois State Police investigators had been assisted by, among others, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s offices of Logan, Menard, Piatt and Sangamon counties, and the Lincoln, Petersburg and Springfield police departments.

