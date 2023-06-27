DECATUR — It took a judge several minutes just to sort through the paperwork detailing the charges against accused Decatur serial burglar Demarco L. Ford at his arraignment hearing Tuesday.

Ford, 24, faces eight counts of smash-and-grab burglaries in a rampage of theft and destruction that began June 16 and ended on the night of June 18 when Decatur police patrols said they caught him red-handed breaking into more businesses in downtown Decatur.

Sworn affidavits filed by the police accuse Ford of raiding shops and businesses ranging from a nail spa to a hairdresser and a physical therapist clinic and a tax preparation office, all in the 3000 block of North Water Street. Police say Ford used the same method of entry each time, smashing his way inside through glass doors and windows and cutting himself in the process.

The defendant also targeted a restaurant in the 1500 block of East Pershing Road before his arrest after smashing his way inside two stores in the 100 block of North Merchant Street.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell told Ford all the charges filed against him are felonies. Ford, who police said was in possession of thousands of stolen dollars when caught, told the judge he had no money and asked for the appointment of an attorney from the public defender’s office, which the judge agreed to do.

Ford has yet to enter a formal plea to the charges and will get the opportunity to do so at a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. Coryell scheduled that for July 19 at 9 a.m.

Ford remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $105,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,500 to be freed.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park