This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that left an unknown number of employees injured at Archer Daniel Midland Co.'s East Plant on East Faries Parkway.

According to a spokesman for the company, at approximately 7:11 p.m. Sunday, an explosion occurred at the East Plant within ADM’s processing complex in Decatur.

"ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene," said Dane Lisser, Media Relations Manager. "Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment. Our thoughts are with our colleagues."

The company was not immediately able to provide a cause for the explosion.

A representative of the Decatur Fire Department said the department was too busy to provide information immediately.

A number of people at the scene and in posts on social media said they felt the explosion from their homes. Hugh Reeves, who lives across the lake from the facility, told the Herald & Review that he was sitting on his couch when he heard a loud explosion that shook the house. He ran outside and saw smoke billowing.

The Decatur Police Department did not have detailed information, but Sgt. W. Brett Hill said the department and other first responders were continuing to receive updates throughout the evening.

"But it is still under an active investigation," he said. "We ask that people not travel to that area unnecessarily."

Kevin Lighty, a meteorologist with WCIA, shared video of the explosion as caught on the TV station's weather camera.

ADM plant explosion/fire caught on our weather camera in Decatur, IL. pic.twitter.com/Q2cifRRlnp — Kevin Lighty - WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) September 11, 2023

This is the second incident at the East Plant in less than a month.

Two Decatur firefighters required hospital treatment after battling a large fire at the plant on Aug. 28. In that incident, authorities previously said, crews found heavy fire in a processing tank that was spreading into adjacent tanks.

