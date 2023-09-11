MACON — Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a wild bobcat that was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's press release, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of U.S. 51 and Walker Road between Macon and Moweaqua.

"The vehicle had collided with a bobcat that had abruptly ran out in the roadway in front of the vehicle," the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was contacted. Staff found the bobcat was critically injured and had to be euthanized at the scene. The bobcat was determined to be a young adult female weighing approximately 16 pounds.

Macon County Animal Control staff collected the bobcat carcass and took it to their center for a humane disposal.

"The Macon County Sheriff’s Office wants to advise motorists of the rare presence of bobcats in Macon County for which they may not be used to seeing," the sheriff's department stated.