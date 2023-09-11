MACON — Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a wild bobcat that was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's press release, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle accident at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of U.S. 51 and Walker Road between Macon and Moweaqua.
"The vehicle had collided with a bobcat that had abruptly ran out in the roadway in front of the vehicle," the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was contacted. Staff found the bobcat was critically injured and had to be euthanized at the scene. The bobcat was determined to be a young adult female weighing approximately 16 pounds.
People are also reading…
Macon County Animal Control staff collected the bobcat carcass and took it to their center for a humane disposal.
"The Macon County Sheriff’s Office wants to advise motorists of the rare presence of bobcats in Macon County for which they may not be used to seeing," the sheriff's department stated.
Homeowner captures tornado hitting Illinois neighborhood, and more of today's top videos
A homeowner in Illinois captured the moment a tornado ripped off roofs in the city of Colona, a rare aurora borealis was captured on camera in Sweden, and more of today's top videos.
This video was captured by an eyewitness who was caught up in the cyclone, filming the whole thing from inside her house. Veuer’s Tony Spitz h…
The rare event featured even rarer colors.
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-old lawsuits claiming that its t…
Israeli police arrested more than 350 people early Wednesday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, a police spokesperson sai…
Description: In a Gulf-fed lagoon, injured sea turtles swim through the final stages of their rehabilitation journey before their release into…
A new exhibit at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris opened Wednesday, looking at one of the greatest collaborations in modern art – that of…
A six-month-old northern white-cheeked gibbon who has arrived at Cincinnati Zoo is to be raised by same-sex parents.