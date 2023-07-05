DECATUR — An armed Decatur drug dealer is accused of making some of the evidence against her disappear by eating it as a squad car took her to Decatur Police Headquarters.

A sworn affidavit said officers had already found 3.2 grams of heroin in individually-wrapped bags after pulling over the vehicle 38-year-old Timika R. Neal was driving on the evening of May 4.

Officer Paul Vickers, who signed the affidavit, said he became suspicious of what Neal had been up to on the ride to the station after finding material spilled on the floor of the “prisoner compartment” in the squad car.

“After reviewing in-car video, officers observed Timika manipulate her hands to the left side of her waistband… retrieving a small plastic baggie which appeared to contain a white substance,” Vickers said.

“Timika is then observed leaning over, biting the object, and aggressively chewing the substance. During a Mirandized interview, Timika denied any knowledge of the narcotics/weapons in her vehicle. When asked what she ate in the (squad car) Timika claimed she ate candy.”

Vickers said Neal had resisted police from the moment the traffic stop started, refusing to get out of her car until she was dragged out by officers. A police dog called Magnus had then alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, leading to the discovery of the individually packaged heroin along with a loaded 9mm handgun in a compartment of the driver’s door.

A front seat passenger, Arthur T. Hatcher, 38, was also arrested after police said he was found in possession of a .38 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number.

Neal was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court June 6 on charges of drug dealing, drug possession, armed violence and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She has yet to enter a formal plea and asked for time to hire a lawyer; she was told to be back in court with her attorney July 14.

Hatcher, who lives in Decatur, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and was arraigned the same day as Neal. He has yet to enter a formal plea and, after asking for time to hire an attorney, was also ordered to be back in court July 14.

Neal is free after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000, and Hatcher is free on bond of $1,500 for bail set at $15,000.

