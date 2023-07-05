DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving an armed robbery, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police responded to a call at approximately 8:30 p.m. June 19 at the Family Dollar, 1315 N. Water St., in reference to an armed robbery.

"The investigation revealed two suspects entered the business with one of them being armed with a handgun," Officer Tucker Tool stated in a press release. "The two suspects walked behind the counter, struck an employee, and demanded money."

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and left the business on foot, running northeast.

According to Tool, the first suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was a Black male with a white face covering. He wore a red long-sleeved shirt with a picture of Marilyn Monroe on the front, black pants and white shoes.

The second suspect was a Black male wearing a black mask, dressed in all black clothing and black shoes. Both suspects wore white gloves.

Anyone with information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park