DECATUR — A man wanted in connection with a May 31 shooting in Decatur has been arrested in Las Vegas, officials said.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that Robert D. Miller IV, 34, was taken into custody Thursday on a preliminary charge attempted murder.

According to Rosenbery, police were called to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital during the early morning hours to a report of a 32-year-old male arriving with two apparent gunshot wounds.

“Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of East Main Street while the victim sat in his vehicle,” Rosenbery said. A search of the roadway turned up three shell casings.

Miller, who was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

Rosenbery said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

