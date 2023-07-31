DECATUR — Decatur police say a man attempted to chew the cocaine evidence he was hiding during an arrest.

However, the white, powdery substance found on his lips and mouth gave him away.

According to a sworn affidavit, Decatur police officers observed the 28-year-old Decatur man at approximately 1:45 p.m. Friday in the Hickory Point Mall parking lot. The suspect was wanted on previous felony charges.

Officers approached him with clear commands to stop, although the suspect continued to run through the parking lot on foot. They were able to catch him and took him into custody.

While securing the handcuffs, officers observed the man chewing on something. He eventually spit the item out and onto the pavement.

"Officers observed it to be a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine," the affidavit stated. "Officers also observed the white powdery substance to be all over (the suspect's) mouth/lips."

The substance field tested positive for cocaine.

During a physical search, officers found $305 in cash. The suspect's vehicle, which was still in the parking lot, had a functioning digital scale with white residue.

The suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice and manufacturing and delivering cocaine. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The man remains in the Macon County jail on $200,000 bail, which requires the posting of $20,000 to be released.

