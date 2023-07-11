DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is no longer the law enforcement agency with the most Illinois DUI arrests outside of Chicago, and the city’s police chief finds hope in the declining numbers.

Statistics for 2022 just released by the public pressure group Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) said the cops with the most arrests serve with the Aurora Police Department which recorded 339.

Decatur, having topped the AAIM statistics for the previous two years, was second with 289 arrests. Bloomington Police Department finished ninth overall in the state with 215; Chicago, because of its size, is counted separately and had 2,131 DUI arrests in 2022, a jump of 31% over 2021 numbers.

But having waded through DUI arrest data for the last 10 years, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said that, despite the Windy City statistics, overall impaired driver arrests in Decatur and across many other law enforcement agencies are trending downward.

Decatur, for example, saw its numbers peak in 2009 with an astonishing tally of 727 arrests. That had worked out at an average of 60 a month or 13 per week.

And while police continue putting the pedal to the metal to keep up sustained enforcement pressure, Brandel said finding less drivers who need to be arrested in Decatur and other communities can be seen as a positive development.

“I think the changing behavior is the result of a combination of things,” the chief told the Herald & Review on Tuesday.

“One, aggressive enforcement by police departments across the country as it relates to impaired driving. Two, the aggressive public service information that is being put out by states and local communities across the country. And three, changing opinion within the societal perception of drinking and driving and impaired driving.

“A combination of all of those things has resulted in less people on the road who are impaired while driving, along with other more responsible behaviors connected to that.”

One example there is the use of designated drivers, which Brandel said the police are seeing more of. “So when we pull people over late at night you have two or three people in the car who are intoxicated but the driver is sober,” he added.

“That’s fantastic, and that is what we want to see. We’re not trying to keep people from having a good time, we’re just asking people to be responsible while they are having a good time. The irresponsible decisions they could make can result in a horrible outcome that might include somebody losing their life; I‘ve seen up close and first hand the devastation that brings upon families.”

Rita Kreslin, the AAIM executive director, praised the work of all police departments in helping to make the roads safer for everyone. “Enforcement of DUI laws is often a thankless, time-consuming and unpleasant arrest situation,” Kreslin said.

“However, it is one of the most important arrests that an officer can make regularly.”

The single officer recording the most DUI arrests in 2022 was State Trooper Kevin Bradley with 145.

