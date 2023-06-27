DECATUR — A recurring legal problem in the office of the Macon County State’s Attorney — vanishing victims/witnesses — saw Decatur man Quinten O.D. Sibley walk away from three charges of attempted murder.

But his escorted walk took him straight over to the Macon County Jail where he was shipped back to the state prison system June 23. He then resumed an 18-year sentence imposed in November of 2021 after he had pleaded guilty to charges of armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal in an unrelated case.

Sibley, 32, had been brought back from state prison for what was scheduled to be a trial on the attempted murder charges June 12. But prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court that day and asked Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith to dismiss those charges. The judge also dismissed a further charge accusing Sibley of being an armed habitual criminal along with two counts accusing him of the aggravated discharge of a gun and a final charge alleging aggravated battery with a firearm.

All the offenses date from June of 2021 when Sibley and an accomplice, Dana E. Bond were accused of opening fire on a group of people, including children, conducting a memorial balloon release in the parking lot of Dick Van Dyke Appliance World in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said one 18-year-old woman had her head grazed by a bullet. Some of those targeted said they gave chase to a vehicle the gunmen fled in but broke off the pursuit when they were shot at again.

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said neither the wounded woman or four other key witnesses were willing to assist prosecutors. “They have been somewhat difficult for us to find and get cooperation from,” said Rueter, speaking this week.

“The case against Mr. Sibley was dismissed with leave to reinstate but, at this point in time, we did not have the people we needed to proceed on the case successfully.”

Rueter said disappearing victims and witnesses is a persistent problem hampering his prosecutors. He said they had pushed ahead with the case against Bond without all the witnesses they needed and he was acquitted by a jury of attempted murder in a trial in September.

Bond later pleaded guilty in October to an amended charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon and received a three-year prison sentence.

“We did not have everyone we would have liked to have had in Mr. Bond’s trial,” said Rueter. “But we had enough that we thought we could move forward and it turned out not to be so good. And so when we didn’t have the people we needed this time around, we didn’t want to do things the same way we did with Mr. Bond and get the same result.”

Sibley has a long criminal record which shows he was convicted in 2010 of second degree murder and was punished with an eight-year prison sentence.

