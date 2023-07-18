DECATUR — Views diverge on what the sudden end of cash bail in Illinois will mean for the criminal justice system in Macon County.

But on one point there is wide agreement: it’s the biggest jolt the system has received in a long time. And it’s going to pose questions and stresses and strains that will play out in ways nobody can predict right now.

Macon County Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith rates it as one of the most massive upheavals in the legal system he has seen in some 40 years of practicing law. He said when the change kicks in September 18, arrested defendants will have right to a full detention hearing within 48 hours with both sides able to call and subpoena witnesses and with the finished charges already on file.

"And whatever decision the judge makes is immediately appealable," he added. "It's certainly going to create challenges for the judiciary and there is going to be a lot of time invested in it."

Griffith said the court's bond court judge, Lindsey Shelton, has already been meeting with Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter and Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders to hammer out a working approach to the new rules. The aim is to come up with a streamlined system to keep cases moving forward at a reasonable pace.

But the judge said the new legal landscape will impose heavy burdens on the public defender's office and, with lawyers often paid out of posted bond moneys, it will also remove a key funding source that compensates the attorneys.

"But having said that, between Judge Shelton, who is very capable, and Scott Rueter and Michelle Sanders, who are also very capable, we will work through it," Griffith said. "And we'll do our best to balance the due process rights of the defendant and the safety of the general public. And it is going to be a balancing act."

One of the biggest immediate questions is what happens to people held in jail awaiting trial under the old cash bail rules who previously weren’t able to post the money bond they needed for release?

“Well, right now we don’t seem to have any guidance at this point as to what to do with people who are already in jail,” said Rueter.

“We don’t know whether the new law applies to them retroactively, what aspects apply, and what we need to do. These are questions to which we need to figure out what the answers are.”

The intention of the new SAFE-T Act is to level the justice system by stopping defendants languishing in jail simply because they can’t afford to bond out. Only those who meet certain criteria of posing a risk to public safety or extreme flight risk are likely to be held in custody awaiting trial.

Rueter also expects longer and more intense hearings to decide who gets released and who doesn’t, and a lot more work for the court system at the same time it loses that supportive revenue derived from cash bail and posted bonds.

“My expectation is that the result of today’s ruling (by the State Supreme Court to end cash bail) will result in our criminal justice system being tested to its limits in terms of its ability to handle the cases and the number of hearings we would have to detain people, and the length of those hearings,” Rueter said.

“It will affect our staffing levels and the number of people we need to have in court to meet the requirements under the law.”

Rueter, who opposed the end of cash bail, said he has even bigger fears for the fate of public safety, and the ability to “keep people safe from those who have chosen to violate the laws of our society.”

Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver, who was among those who filed a lawsuit against the state challenging the bail change, agreed.

"The dissent written by Justice (David K.) Overstreet addressed the right to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered in denying or fixing the amount of bail, as well as how the legislature impermissibly took away the power of our citizens in this respect," Weaver said in a statement.

"Although we did not reach the result we worked toward with this litigation, the Moultrie County State’s Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement will continue in our duties to protect the rights of the citizens of Moultrie County, the rights of crime victims, and to hold offenders accountable for their actions."

And while defendants accused of serious violence are not likely to avoid detention, Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said not all the misery that flows from criminality involves violence. Non-violent career burglars, for example, can also spread their share of despair throughout society once they get released back into it.

“People have a reasonable expectation to be secure in their residences,” said Root, who also runs the Macon County Jail.

“And when you have a person who keeps going out and burglarizing their homes, that makes victims’ lives miserable. My concern now is that we’re not going to be able to protect people from the person who goes back out and reoffends.”

Seasoned Decatur defense attorney Chris Amero isn’t so sure we will be seeing less people locked up, however. He said some career criminals on violent charges have had no problem coming up with bond amounts of $100,000 or $150,000 previously, but won’t have that option in the future and will be staying incarcerated.

He said the good news is that non-violent, small-time offenders will get to keep their freedom. “From now on, they’re not going to have to sit in jail for a year just because they don’t have the financial means to get out,” Amero added.

He said those criticizing no cash bail as unworkable should take a look at the federal courts system, which has already been operating that way for a long time. “No cash bail there,” he said. “They do a detention hearing the same way we’re now going to be doing that in Illinois.”

On the negative side, though, the lawyer also sees plenty of opportunity for confusion and uncertainty to arise as the new system takes hold in the state. Amero acknowledged the difficulties surrounding the status of current jail inmates and expects to be filing motions to see if he can get some of his clients released.

“It’s going to involve a lot of trial and error, no pun intended,” he said.

And revisiting past cases might prove to be a double-edged sword, however: While defense lawyers seek to get certain inmates released, could prosecutors seek to get other others, currently out on bail, put back behind bars?

“If we push too hard to get individuals out of jail, the state might push right back and try to put other individuals back in jail,” Amero said.

“Someone is going to have to make a ruling on all this and there is going to be a lot of stuff over the next couple of years that just gets appealed. I mean, you are reforming the entire Illinois justice system and it’s going to be years before it’s running smoothly.”

23 photos from inside the Macon County Jail through the years Cell block 200 block East Wood Street Inspection Jail keys 1971 Sheriff showing available space Clean cells Meeting area Typewriter Warden Office Sheriff Lockers Work area Check in area cooks Inspection Early cooks preparing meal Team of jail cooks Demolition of jail and sheriff residence Macon County sheriff Thrift Food sampling Jail prisoners