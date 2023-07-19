DECATUR — A courtroom outburst from a weeping family member on the condition of her gravely wounded relative helped a judge decide not to reduce the bail of a suspect charged with attempted murder.

Defendant David F. Ford had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday arguing his $500,000 bail was too high.

The 79-year-old Decatur man is accused of shooting his 30-year-old neighbor in the upper abdomen on the evening of June 20. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Ford shot once in retaliation for being cussed at by the victim during a dispute sparked by a cup left by a child outside Ford’s home in the 2400 block of North Maple Avenue.

Defense attorney Jonathan Erickson had pleaded the bail — which would require a 10% bond payment of $50,000 for Ford to be released — was excessive. He argued that his client, who suffers from a “barrage” of ailments including diabetes, high blood pressure and nerve pain, would be better off with home confinement and posed no flight risk.

“He is on limited means, he is retired, and has been in jail since his arrest,” said Erickson. “Neither he or his friends and family members are capable of posting a bond in the amount that has been fixed.”

Judge Lindsey Shelton had then asked how the victim was doing and Erickson said he understood the wounded man was now out of hospital. That prompted the weeping woman in the public gallery to cry out, “He’s in the hospital”, and Shelton then halted the proceedings while Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Thomas Wheeler spoke to the woman.

“Judge, the report we have just received is that he is still in the hospital, and he’s not doing well,” Wheeler said, adding there were now fears for the victim’s survival.

Shelton said she had considered the pleadings of the defense, the nature of the alleged crime and the update on the victim’s condition. “And based on the proffer of the current state of the victim and the possibility of this becoming something other than just an attempted murder, I am going to deny the motion to reduce bond at this time,” she added.

Shelton had earlier found probable cause to try Ford on the attempted murder charge and further charges of aggravated battery and the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

Erickson and Wheeler clashed several times during the hearing as the defense attorney sought to argue that the prosecution had not established that Ford had intended to kill the victim.

He said Ford, a military veteran who had served with special forces, would know how to “kill people with pistols,” if that had been his aim.

Wheeler counter-argued that Ford had confessed to what he had done and the prosecution had more than established enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial. The judge agreed.

“Being shot in the abdomen is certainly probable cause for attempted murder and the other charges,” Shelton said.

Ford is due back in court for a pretrial hearing October 5.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park