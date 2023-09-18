DECATUR — A motorcyclist from Bloomington lost his life in a horrific crash that saw his machine slam into the side of a grain truck semi-trailer that turned in front of him, a coroner’s jury heard Monday.

The Macon County jury ruled that the death of 44-year-old Edgar J. Bailey was accidental in the crash, which occurred at 7:53 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the intersection of U.S. 51 and West Wise Road north of Forsyth. Bailey died instantly upon impact.

Giving evidence, State Trooper Brandon Jones said the truck driver told police he was not aware the crash had happened until he got to his farm destination several miles away from the crash scene.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, who had been called out to the crash and described it as “tragic… and very devastating in appearance,” asked Jones: “So the (truck) driver had continued on and then once he got to his destination he then realized he had been impacted by somebody?”

Jones said he understood that was the case. “And there was, unfortunately, residues that would indicate that somebody may have been critically injured?...” Day asked, describing traces of the crash and impact left behind where Bailey had impacted the middle of the trailer unit.

“Yes, sir,” replied Jones, who is a member of a specialist police unit that reconstructs the circumstances of traffic collisions.

In earlier testimony, the trooper said the truck driver, who had been northbound on U.S. 51 and turning west on Wise Road, had acknowledged seeing Bailey who was southbound on U.S. 51.

“From what I understand, I believe he (the truck driver) advised he saw the motorcycle coming southbound on U.S. 51 and he believed he had enough time to make that turn with the truck tractor and the semi-trailer attached,” Jones added.

The trooper said the truck driver had later been ticketed for failure to yield. He had submitted to blood and urine tests and Jones said he had not seen the results but noted the charge against the driver did not reflect any kind of alleged impairment.

The results of blood tests for Bailey, however, showed that he had enough traces of cannabis in his system that he was legally impaired to drive.

“At the levels he had he would have been considered at least minimally intoxicated?” the coroner asked. “Yes, sir,” Jones said.

The trooper said Bailey’s motorcycle had skidded several hundred feet along the road after the crash and ended up in a bean field. But he said he doesn’t yet know how fast Bailey, who was on his way to work in Decatur, was traveling when the collision occurred.

“The speeds involved are still under investigation at this time,” Jones told the jurors.

