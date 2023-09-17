DECATUR — While police, lawyers, judges and courthouse administrators have worked for months to prepare for the end of cash bail in Illinois, they will enter uncharted territory next week when a new system begins statewide.

When the Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect Monday, Illinois will be the first state to abolish cash bail as a condition of a person's release before trial. Judges can still keep people behind bars before trial if they are accused of serious crimes, or if a prosecutor successfully argues that the person represents a flight risk or danger to the community.

However, a more rigorous review of each case will be required before the defendant can be detained — and the work must take place on a tighter timeline, as laid out in state law.

"There’s a lot of unknowns that we have right now with how these things are going to happen," Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said. "We just have to work our way through it, and I’m sure mistakes are going to be made."

Amanda Ade-Harlow, presiding judge for Shelby County, said representatives from the circuit court, law enforcement, state's attorney's office, public defender's office and pretrial court services began meeting shortly after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the law in July.

They have reached a point where they believe “as of last week, we have a really good system,” Ade-Harlow said. “But as with anything, we don’t know for sure until it starts.”

Cash bail ban is years in the making

The Pretrial Fairness Act has been on the books since early 2021, and became a hot-button political issue in the intervening years. Lawmakers voted during their lame duck session in December to adjust the original language to clarify some provisions and address concerns about circumstances under which people could be detained.

The measure had been set to take effect Jan. 1, but the state high court delayed the rollout amid confusion after a lower court found it unconstitutional. In July, the high court declared the law constitutional and set Monday as its start date.

Supporters of the overhaul have said too many defendants remain in jail only because they cannot come up with the money needed for release.

Critics argue that cash bail ensures released defendants will show up for court proceedings. Without it, violent criminals who are released pending trial could have the opportunity to commit more crimes, some argue.

Advocates also argue that cash bail policies can be especially unfair to people of color: A 2022 federal civil rights report on cash bail systems found that courts tend to impose higher pretrial detention penalties on Black and Latino people, citing a study that showed Black men received bail amounts 35% higher than white men, and Latino men received bail amounts 19% higher than white men.

Between 1970 and 2015, there was a fivefold increase in the number of people jailed before trials, according to the 2022 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report. Data shows more than 60% of defendants were detained prior to trial because they couldn’t afford to post bail, and that nearly 74% of the 631,000 people jailed daily in the United States are awaiting trial.

Typically in state courts, a judge decides if a defendant poses too much of a threat to the community to be released, or if they can be freed with conditions, according to the nonprofit Bail Project.

Some states have tried to ease cash bail rules.

In 2017, New Jersey essentially replaced its cash bail system with a risk assessment process that gauged the potential danger a released defendant could pose to the community. But cash bail is still allowed in some instances in that state and others that have curtailed the practice, such as New York and Alaska.

How has Macon County prepared for the end of cash bail?

To throw a light on the new no cash bail rules under the Pretrial Fairness Act, we take a look at a fictional suspect — call him Joe Bloggs — who gets arrested on Friday night for aggravated domestic battery.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said that, under the system in place before Monday, Bloggs would appear within 48 hours before a judge who would consider whether there was probable cause for his arrest and set bond. That has been handled through Saturday court sessions in Macon County Circuit Court.

Technically, Rueter said, his office could then have up to 120 days to file formal charges under speedy trial rules, but typically such charges have been filed within a week or so, with a preliminary hearing held within 30 days.

The new rules say the suspect must be “brought immediately” in front of a judge or see one not more than 48 hours after his arrest. The state's attorney’s office must be ready to file formal charges at that first court hearing, although they can be amended later.

Rueter said that turnaround will be pushing his prosecutors awfully hard, and he doesn’t like the rush to judgment on exactly what charges should be filed, especially in cases a lot more complicated than domestic batteries.

“Like for example, you have to now charge a murder case within 48 hours of it happening and a guy being arrested, but do you think you have all the information you need at that point to actually file a criminal charge?” he said.

The timeline could pose major headaches when the police investigation might be incomplete, other suspects are involved, and the full circumstances of the crime are not yet clear, Rueter said.

“That is why all this is so idiotic in one respect,” he said of the new legal rules. “I mean, by golly, wouldn't you want to make sure that we take the time to get it right when charging somebody with murder? But now they have taken that away from us.”

The law does allow attorneys on either side to request a continuance of 24 hours for Class 4 felonies or misdemeanors and 48 hours for Class 3 felonies and higher, extending the possible timeline to four days for the most serious crimes.

The new rules also lay down criteria the judge must use to decide whether Bloggs stays in custody or goes home. Charges likely to see a person stay detained are forcible felonies such as murder, treason, the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and the rape of an adult.

Bloggs could find his charge of aggravated domestic battery also leading to a stay in jail if the prosecution can establish his pretrial release “poses real and present threat to the physical safety or a person or persons,” a measure known as the "dangerousness standard."

The judge can also consider evidence as to whether the defendant poses a "willful flight risk," something that Rueter said might not always be straightforward to argue.

“If the defendant was on the way to the airport with plane tickets to Acapulco, well, OK, that is an easy one,” he said. But changes under the new legal rules mean a track record of not showing up for court hearings in the past won’t count against Bloggs when he goes before a judge this time.

“So we can no longer use those previous failures to appear as the only reason to say he is a willful flight risk,” Rueter added. “So say somebody had other court cases and in 20 other cases they had 20 warrants for failure to appear, that is not good enough to say that they are flight risk now.”

He also said if Bloggs is freed but misses his next court appearance in the new case under the new rules but does show up within 48 hours of the court date, any arrest warrant issued has to be voided. “It’s like ‘Oh, sorry, our bad, we understand you were on your own time schedule and that court date just didn’t work out for you,’” added Rueter.

“OK, I'm being a little facetious, but it’s like now we all have to be willing to be tolerant of other people’s inability to make it to court in a timely fashion.”

The text of the statute defines a willful flight as "intentional conduct with a purpose to thwart the judicial process to avoid prosecution."

It adds that "isolated instances of nonappearance in court alone" are not evidence of a willful flight risk. But: "Reoccurrence and patterns of intentional conduct to evade prosecution, along with any affirmative steps to communicate or remedy any such missed court date, may be considered as factors in assessing future intent to evade prosecution."

What happens to those already in jail?

As for people arrested and sitting in jail before the arrival of no cash bail, whether they get to walk free under the new system depends on what they were charged with and their background.

Macon County Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders said inmates accused of offenses that now fall under the heading of “statutorily non-detainable” crimes (shoplifting or even aggravated DUI, for example) get to have a hearing within seven days of filing a petition.

“For other alleged offenses, say if you are wanting a hearing on your armed robbery case, that is set for within 90 days (of the petition being filed),” she added.

But she said defendants detained on the most serious charges, like murder and armed robbery, have to face the fact they probably won’t be going anywhere under no cash bail rules.

“And a lot of our clients are struggling with that,” she said. “They think everybody is getting out and that is absolutely not the case. There has been enough fear-mongering in the community and the public is just scared (about the idea of mass prisoner releases) but I don’t think we are going to see a drastic change.”

It’s also a potential two-way street, however, as defendants already out on cash bail could face prosecution petitions to bring them back to jail if their alleged crimes now qualify for detention. Sanders doesn’t expect to see many cases like that.

“It would have to be something pretty extreme for them (defendants) to be pulled back (into custody),” she explained. “So I don’t think it’s going to happen frequently, but it could happen.”

Returning to Bloggs, the fictional suspect: If a judge ordered him to remain in custody and he joined the existing Macon County Jail population, that isn’t the end of the story. Sanders said the new rules give Bloggs the right to appeal his pretrial detention, and the appellate court must come back with a decision in 100 days.

'A lot more paperwork'

“There’s going to be a lot more paperwork in the system, and they are hiring a lot of people in anticipation of handling these appeals at the Office of the State Appellate Defender,” Sanders said. “Handling these appeals is going to be a lot of work.”

Sanders said she is seeking a boost to her own budget to at least hire more contract attorneys who can handle some of the additional legal burden that will come with all the changes.

For his part, Rueter said he is already four prosecutors short of his full complement of assistant state’s attorneys and is looking to hire more as well as more support staff for the office.

Both prosecution and defense say, however, that they have been working hard to prepare for the future. And in cooperation with Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton, who handles preliminary hearings, they’ve spent the last year crafting a system that adapts to the revised hearing and bail rules.

“We did a mock run through (of a preliminary hearing) because we wanted to practice and see what it would look like,” said Sanders. She said it worked out not taking too much longer than the standard first appearances for defendants under the old rules.

“It took maybe five to 10 minutes per case, and that includes the arraignment,” she said.

The system beginning on Monday just happens to start at the same time as Macon County Circuit Court is holding its monthly trials for September. Sanders said that puts another strain on the courthouse. Yet, while acknowledging a few nerves, she said she is confident the cooperation of prosecutors, defenders and judges can make it all work.

“I think we are always apprehensive as we institute a new system, and this is a big change,” she said. “But we have been working on this for over a year and I think we are as prepared as we can be. We are ready to be flexible, to be practical and to just roll with it for the next few weeks until we get our feet underneath us.”

Law enforcement 'learning as we go'

While staffing at the Macon County Sheriff's Office is slightly below normal, Root said it is sufficient for the task ahead. However, some of the new legislative requirements could create logistical hurdles, he said.

"The number of people that will have to go to court will increase as this goes," he said, "because if they’re going to be detained there’s a strict timeline in which they have to make it to court."

Further, he said, the law specifies that the county has five days to pick up a defendant who has been arrested in another county on a Macon County warrant.

"If somebody gets picked up in Cook County and they’re eligible to be picked up, we have to be there within five days," Root said, "and sometimes that’s going to be a manpower issue. When our staffing levels are at minimum staffing, we’re going to have overtime to get that job done."

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said managers within the police department have been preparing by attending various training sessions, but they have yielded little direction.

"Every training session tells us to speak to our local State’s Attorney," he wrote in an email. "That in itself is concerning to me, as what will the consistency be across the state?"

Brandel said his department recently met with Rueter and other agencies from across the county to talk about the upcoming implementation, and his staff has been "working feverishly" to put together operational plans.

"Sadly, this is being done in the final hour, but that is not by our choice," he wrote. "And to be clear, this is happening all over the state. Almost every agency I speak to is still putting this all together.

"I suspect all police agencies are going to be learning as we go as to how this is all going to work, and making adjustments as needed."

Every case is different

In Shelby County, presiding judge Ade-Harlow said the court has dedicated Monday, Tuesday and Friday afternoons to allow sufficient time for these hearings.

“So that everyone has an opportunity — the state’s attorney has an opportunity to address their motion, the defendants and (their) attorney may have sufficient time to fight that motion and to gather evidence or information they need, and so that victims can be properly notified and be present, if necessary,” she said, noting the hearings are expected to last significantly longer than the former custody hearings during which the judge only needed to hear a probable cause statement and bond recommendations.

Judges will need to take arguments about whether to detain someone on a case-by-case basis, Ade-Harlow said.

“We know what the law says,” she said. “We know the law says the state has to prove by clear and convincing evidence that this person is a flight risk, or that they are by clear and convincing evidence dangerous to a specific person or persons when we talk about detainable, or even to the community at large. … But what those facts are, really we have to wait and see how it plays out on a case-by-case basis, because the facts of every case are different.”

Shelby County State's Attorney Robert Hanlon said he was particularly concerned about the effect of the changes on illegal drug use, especially methamphetamines, which he described as "an absolute pestilence" in the county.

The end result, he said, "is all those people are given notices to appear, and you know, they have a felonious amount of meth — say 20 grams at a street value of $500," he said.

The county would seize the drugs, he said, but the defendant's release would mean that "they're right back to using."

Help from the state

Illinois is one of seven states without any oversight mechanism for monitoring how effectively counties’ court systems help defendants exercise their right to counsel for trial via the public defender’s office, according to a 2021 study commissioned by the Illinois Supreme Court. The resulting report from the Boston-based Sixth Amendment Center warned that Illinois’ framework limits the independence of public defenders and makes for inadequate representation in counties where public defenders are overworked.

More than half of states directly fund public defenders instead of leaving funding up to counties like Illinois does.

Lawmakers did make some resources available, appropriating $10 million for public defenders to help implement the Pretrial Fairness Act. Each of the 101 counties outside of Cook received between $77,000 and $147,555.

And while the state isn’t any closer to creating a statewide public defender system, the Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services represents a major step forward in providing resources to judicial systems across the state. As of Oct. 1, the office will partner with 71 counties. For months, it has been offering services like compiling information about new arrestees. OSPS is also charged with helping connect those who are released from jail with services like drug treatment or anger management, whether voluntary or ordered by the court.

The agency has hired pretrial service officers embedded in 47 of the 71 OSPS-affiliated counties so far. Those officers are responsible for quickly preparing reports on new arrestees’ criminal histories and professional backgrounds based on interviews with the defendant and associated fact-checking. The reports are then sent to public defenders, state’s attorneys and judges.

A few dozen counties in Illinois already had their own versions of pretrial service offices, but OSPS has lightened the load for some.

And in counties that have never had any formalized pretrial service office, OSPS’ work has proven extremely helpful to the entire judicial system, said Nathan Rowland, a part-time public defender serving Gallatin and Hamilton counties in southeastern Illinois.

Rowland, president of the Illinois Council of Chief Defenders, said he has found the information particularly helpful to his work as a public defender. Prior to last year, he said, he’d walk into hearings totally blind, having never met his client and not knowing anything about him or her.

“Right before the hearing … I’d be standing over in the corner (saying), ‘This is what you've been charged with. Where you living? You got a job?’” he said. “I (didn’t) know any of that.”

Kelsey Watznauer, Valerie Wells, Mateusz Janik, Brendan Denison and The Associated Press contributed.

